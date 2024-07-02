Step afoot to address block identity cards issues in Jhal Magsi: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Syed Rehmatullah Shah on Tuesday said that Balochistan government was utilizing all resources to address block identity cards issues in consultation with the concerned authorities.

He expressed these views while chairing at a meeting which was held on the light of the instructions of the Home Secretary. The meeting was attended by Assistant Director NADRA Nasir Hussain, DSP Soomar Khan Jamali, In-charge Special Branch Gandawa Ghulam Farid Tareen and other officers.

In the meeting, the cases of block identity cards were reviewed and complains of people was also heard.

Syed Rehmatullah Shah said that measures would be taken to address the issue. He said that the identity cards of 89 people in Jhal Magsi district have been blocked, out of which only two people attended the meeting.

He said that earlier in 2017, their case have been sent to the concerned institution, in this regard, the relevant institutions should submit their reports in a timely manner.

The procedure will be followed and sent to the higher authority and the cases which were still pending since 2017 can also be followed up so that the block ID cards can be restored as soon as possible and the difficulties of the public will be reduced, he added.