Open Menu

Step Afoot To Address Block Identity Cards Issues In Jhal Magsi: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Step afoot to address block identity cards issues in Jhal Magsi: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Syed Rehmatullah Shah on Tuesday said that Balochistan government was utilizing all resources to address block identity cards issues in consultation with the concerned authorities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Syed Rehmatullah Shah on Tuesday said that Balochistan government was utilizing all resources to address block identity cards issues in consultation with the concerned authorities.

He expressed these views while chairing at a meeting which was held on the light of the instructions of the Home Secretary. The meeting was attended by Assistant Director NADRA Nasir Hussain, DSP Soomar Khan Jamali, In-charge Special Branch Gandawa Ghulam Farid Tareen and other officers.

In the meeting, the cases of block identity cards were reviewed and complains of people was also heard.

Syed Rehmatullah Shah said that measures would be taken to address the issue. He said that the identity cards of 89 people in Jhal Magsi district have been blocked, out of which only two people attended the meeting.

He said that earlier in 2017, their case have been sent to the concerned institution, in this regard, the relevant institutions should submit their reports in a timely manner.

The procedure will be followed and sent to the higher authority and the cases which were still pending since 2017 can also be followed up so that the block ID cards can be restored as soon as possible and the difficulties of the public will be reduced, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Nasir 2017 All Government

Recent Stories

Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister ..

Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara

5 minutes ago
 PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum

PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum

4 minutes ago
 Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be compl ..

Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora

4 minutes ago
 "Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese main ..

"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

5 minutes ago
 President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues

President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues

5 minutes ago
 China's logistics sector continues expansion in Ju ..

China's logistics sector continues expansion in June

3 minutes ago
Hydrovolt to open battery recycling facility in Fr ..

Hydrovolt to open battery recycling facility in France

3 minutes ago
 200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block ..

200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block far right: AFP tally

3 minutes ago
 Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to ..

Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5

7 minutes ago
 PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's in ..

PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple ..

7 minutes ago
 Minister reviews monsoon preparations

Minister reviews monsoon preparations

4 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed

Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan