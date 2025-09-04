Open Menu

Step Afoot To Address Education Issues For Development Of Knowledge: Raheela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Step afoot to address education issues for development of knowledge: Raheela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani Thursday said practical measures are being taken to address all related education issue to improve quality of knowledge in the province.

She said that the education is only key sources of any development of the area saying that several non-fictional educational institutions were activated for interest of student future.

She expressed these views while talking to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Kalat Division President Javed Khan Lasi, Makran Division President Ashraf Sagar Baloch and others in Quetta.

During the meeting, various suggestions regarding the problems being faced by the education sector in Balochistan, the situation of educational institutions, the challenges being faced by male and female students, and improvement in the quality of education were discussed in detail.

PML-N officials appreciated the steps taken by the Education Minister for the promotion of education in the province and said that these reforms would not only improve the quality of educational institutions but would also help in leading the youth of Balochistan towards a bright future.

Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani thanked the PML-N leaders and reiterated that the Balochistan government considers educational development as its top priority and would take the suggestions of all stakeholders seriously.

She said that the workers are the assets of the PML-N and you should keep an eye on any kind of negligence, mismanagement, negligence and carelessness of the teaching staff and headmaster in the educational institutions of your respective areas and inform us immediately about it, on which she would take immediate action.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

3 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

3 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

4 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

5 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

8 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

10 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

13 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan