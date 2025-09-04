Step afoot to address education issues for development of knowledge: Raheela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani Thursday said practical measures are being taken to address all related education issue to improve quality of knowledge in the province.

She said that the education is only key sources of any development of the area saying that several non-fictional educational institutions were activated for interest of student future.

She expressed these views while talking to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Kalat Division President Javed Khan Lasi, Makran Division President Ashraf Sagar Baloch and others in Quetta.

During the meeting, various suggestions regarding the problems being faced by the education sector in Balochistan, the situation of educational institutions, the challenges being faced by male and female students, and improvement in the quality of education were discussed in detail.

PML-N officials appreciated the steps taken by the Education Minister for the promotion of education in the province and said that these reforms would not only improve the quality of educational institutions but would also help in leading the youth of Balochistan towards a bright future.

Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani thanked the PML-N leaders and reiterated that the Balochistan government considers educational development as its top priority and would take the suggestions of all stakeholders seriously.

She said that the workers are the assets of the PML-N and you should keep an eye on any kind of negligence, mismanagement, negligence and carelessness of the teaching staff and headmaster in the educational institutions of your respective areas and inform us immediately about it, on which she would take immediate action.