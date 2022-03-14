UrduPoint.com

Step Afoot To Address Problems Of Public At Doorsteps: DC Khuzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 07:53 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Major (r) Ilyas Kabzai on Monday said that measures were being taken to address problems of the people at their doorsteps being faced by them in the area.

He expressed these views while visiting the Ehsas Program Center on complaints of the people.

According to details, a public complaint has been registered that women are facing difficulties due to lack of a wall in Ehsas Program Scouts Center.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the Center during his visit and directed the concerned officials to shift the Center in the Grain Warehouse of Ehsas Program near Chandani Chowk where all amenities would be provided to the people including women.

On this occasion, BISP officer Ishaq Chanal briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the Program and other measures of BISP in detail.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Elias Kabzi while issuing instructions, said that payment of public dues at Ehsas Program Center should be completed in time.

