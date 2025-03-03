Step afoot to attract domestic, foreign investors for investing in Balcohistan: Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment, Bilal Khan Kakar said that every possible effort is being made to attract both domestic and foreign investors to invest in the province.

He said that several initiatives are being undertaken to improve the business environment, and the business community across the country is being taken on board in this regard.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Thatta Chamber of Commerce, where he spoke with the chamber’s president, Jahangir Khan Mari, and other officials.

Former Interim Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Alauddin Mari, also accompanied him on this occasion.

Bilal Khan Kakar said that the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade is actively engaging with diplomats from various friendly countries, foreign companies, chambers of commerce across the country, industrialists, and business leaders to encourage investment in Balochistan.

These efforts have led to significant successes, with several companies planning to launch projects in the province, he said and added that the Balochistan Board of Investment has hosted ambassadors from 15 countries, briefing them on investment opportunities in the province.

In response, they assured their commitment to investing in the economic zones of Hub and Bostan.

He emphasized that Balochistan is open for business and ready to support the country’s economic growth.

He urged traders across the country to invest in Balochistan’s industrial zones, assuring them that the Government of Balochistan would provide full support and facilitation.