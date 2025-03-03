Open Menu

Step Afoot To Attract Domestic, Foreign Investors For Investing In Balcohistan: Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Step afoot to attract domestic, foreign investors for investing in Balcohistan: Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment, Bilal Khan Kakar said that every possible effort is being made to attract both domestic and foreign investors to invest in the province.

He said that several initiatives are being undertaken to improve the business environment, and the business community across the country is being taken on board in this regard.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Thatta Chamber of Commerce, where he spoke with the chamber’s president, Jahangir Khan Mari, and other officials.

Former Interim Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Alauddin Mari, also accompanied him on this occasion.

Bilal Khan Kakar said that the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade is actively engaging with diplomats from various friendly countries, foreign companies, chambers of commerce across the country, industrialists, and business leaders to encourage investment in Balochistan.

These efforts have led to significant successes, with several companies planning to launch projects in the province, he said and added that the Balochistan Board of Investment has hosted ambassadors from 15 countries, briefing them on investment opportunities in the province.

In response, they assured their commitment to investing in the economic zones of Hub and Bostan.

He emphasized that Balochistan is open for business and ready to support the country’s economic growth.

He urged traders across the country to invest in Balochistan’s industrial zones, assuring them that the Government of Balochistan would provide full support and facilitation.

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha F ..

Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Shei ..

Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram

20 minutes ago
 Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” ..

Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal

47 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Sch ..

Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to sca ..

1 hour ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Cror ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case

1 hour ago
 Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

1 hour ago
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

2 hours ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

3 hours ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan