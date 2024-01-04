Step afoot to build women libraries in Suhbatpur: DC

Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Mir Miran Khan Baloch on Thursday said that our effort was to build three more libraries in which women of the area would get opportunities of education to play their role for betterment of the country and Balochistan. To join the ranks of developed countries, we have to pay special attention to education and research, he added

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Mir Miran Khan Baloch on Thursday said that our effort was to build three more libraries in which women of the area would get opportunities of education to play their role for betterment of the country and Balochistan. To join the ranks of developed countries, we have to pay special attention to education and research, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of the inauguration of the women's library in Suhbatpur. The DC thanked to the education which enabled women to hold the positions of Assistant Commissioner and other higher slots across the country and said that women were not behind in every field.

We also want our next generation to come forward and contribute to the development of the country and Balochistan, he said.

The DC further said that our effort was to construct three more libraries in which women would benefit greatly. He said that it was the responsibility of parents to not only equip their girls with the jewel of education but also to encourage them at every turn. He said that the establishment of a women library in this area was no less than a gift for the local women and the people of the area should play their role to make them successful.