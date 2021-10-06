Step afoot to control COVID-19 by anti-corona vaccination in Sibi: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Wednesday said that anti-corona vaccination was being carried out in Sibi district to prevent global epidemic virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Wednesday said that anti-corona vaccination was being carried out in Sibi district to prevent global epidemic virus.

According to a statement issued by the DC office, every passenger would be vaccinated to protect them from the disease and passengers would not be allowed to travel without the vaccine.