Step Afoot To Control COVID-19 By Anti-corona Vaccination In Sibi: DC
Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:26 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Wednesday said that anti-corona vaccination was being carried out in Sibi district to prevent global epidemic virus.
According to a statement issued by the DC office, every passenger would be vaccinated to protect them from the disease and passengers would not be allowed to travel without the vaccine.