Step afoot to control diarrhea, cholera in Khuzdar: Dr. Asif

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program Manager Dr. Asif Shahwani on Sunday said that all available resources were being used to control diarrhea and cholera.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists on reaching Khuzdar along with a team of doctors to provide treatment facilities to the people of the areas affected by diarrhea and cholera.

Dr. Asif said that on the special instructions of Provincial Health Minister Syed Ehsan, Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasir and DG Health Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, a team of doctors under his leadership had reached Khuzdar with medicines to provide medical aid to the diarrhea and cholera patients.

He said that after reaching Khuzdar, he held a meeting with District Health Officer Khuzdar Dr. Rafiq Mengal and MS Civil Hospital Khuzdar Dr. Bashir Bangulzai.

Dr. Asif examined patients in OPD along with Dr. Rafiq Mengal and Dr. Bashir and provided them with free medicines.

He said that the Health Department of Balochistan was using all the resources to provide the best medical facilities to the people at their doorstep.

He also urged the people should follow the precautionary measures in order to protect them from diseases which were being spread after recent monsoon rains in respective areas of Balochistan.