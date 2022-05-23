UrduPoint.com

Step Afoot To Control Forest Fire In Sherani, Says Jamaldeni

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Step afoot to control forest fire in Sherani, says Jamaldeni

Provincial Secretary Forests Dostain Jamaldeni and Director General PDMA Naseer Ahmad Nasir said that the plane arriving in Pakistan from Iran would soon reach Sherani to control the forest fire in Sherani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Forests Dostain Jamaldeni and Director General PDMA Naseer Ahmad Nasir said that the plane arriving in Pakistan from Iran would soon reach Sherani to control the forest fire in Sherani.

They expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Circuit House Zhob, Dr. Faiz Al Bari, Advisor to FAO, Chief Conservator North Zaghim Ali, Forest Officers Sultan Mahmood Muhammad Ayub and others were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Secretary Forests Dostain Jamaldini and Director General provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Naseerr Ahmad Nasir said that so far more than 10,700 acres of forests and large scale wildlife have been damaged in Sherani area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

As soon as the incident of forest fire was reported, the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the Chief Secretary contacted various agencies at home and contacted the brotherly country of Iran for the supply of firefighter aircraft in which Iran approved firefighters to send to Pakistan, for which we thanked Iran.

"We are also in touch with experts from other countries, including Australia to control the forest fires,"The Secretary said.

He said teams were facing difficulties in reaching, the forest department does not have the resources to deal with such incidents, saying that Immediately, the Pakistan Army has provided a helicopter.

He said Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Shahrif, Chief Minister Balochistan, Secretary Corps Commander, Federal Minister Maulana Abdul Wasay and Other officials attended the meeting on video link and a task force headed by Forest Secretary Balochistan has been formed.

He said so far, the families of the three locals killed in the forest firefighting efforts saying that the provincial government would be given Rs. 1 million each family of vitctim, Rs. 0 .2 million to the severely injured.

"We will also ensure that all possible steps are taken to rehabilitate the affected area," he concluded.

