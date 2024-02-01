- Home
Step Afoot To Control Maternal, Child Disease For Reducing Mortality Rate: Secretary Health
Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan on Thursday said that Balochistan government was making every possible effort to control maternal and child diseases for reducing the mortality rate
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of Sibi and Zhob divisions.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Mujib-ur Rahman Qambrani, DG Health Dr. Farooq Hoth, Additional Secretary Atiqullah Khan, DG, PPHI Zakir Nasir, Deputy Secretary Liaquat Kakar, Provincial Coordinator MNCH Gul Sabin Azam, Ghorizai, EO. C. Dr. Aftab, Divisional Directors Zhob Dr. Nasreen and Section Officer Tahoor Khan, all DHOs and MSs and DSMs were attended it through online.
Addressing the meeting, Abdullah Khan said that attendance of all staff including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, lady health workers should be ensured, no shortage would be tolerated in the provision of facilities related to mother and child in the province.
MNCH program has deployed doctors, nurses, lady health visitors, community midwives in the maternity and child departments of district and other hospitals, as well as providing ambulances, essential equipment and medicines, he said.
He said that no deficiency could be tolerated in the provision of facilities related to motherhood and child in the province, the immunization program was one of the most powerful and fundamental disease prevention tools in public health history.
There is a need to build confidence and awareness about the efficacy of vaccination among parents, he said.
The Secretary said that it was the responsibility of parents to follow their children's immunization schedule to protect their newborns from diseases.
In Balochistan, infant pneumonia, diarrhea and management diseases can be prevented through vaccination, he noted.
