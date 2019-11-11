UrduPoint.com
Step Afoot To Develop Quetta As Per Other Cities Of Country: Bushra Rind

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:31 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister for Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Monday said number of projects including housing schemes, flow of traffic and improvement of road system in the city were being considered under Quetta Master Plant according to vision of Chief Minister Balochistan for public welfare

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Monday said number of projects including housing schemes, flow of traffic and improvement of road system in the city were being considered under Quetta Master Plant according to vision of Chief Minister Balochistan for public welfare.

She shared these views while chairing a meeting regarding Rural Support Program (RSP), Quetta Master Plan here. Secretary Urban Planning and Development Saleem Shahid, DG QDA Salahuddin Norzai and relevant officials attended the meeting where Chairperson of QDA Bushra Rind was also briefed about officials and private schemes and other related problems in details.

Bushra Rind said it was our endeavor to bring Quetta City as per other cities of country in terms of latest facilities, saying private housing schemes would now be made according to standard of our law maps for ensuring reducing difficulties of people in future.

She said incumbent provincial government headed by Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal was utilizing all available sources for ensuring provision of affordable housing schemes to common people for betterment of them.

