Step Afoot To Develop Sports Activities In Balochistan: Governor Yasinzai

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:33 PM

Governor Balochistan Aman-Ullah Khan Yansinzai on Friday said practical measures were being taken to improve sport activities in Balochistan for betterment of local players in future

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Aman-Ullah Khan Yansinzai on Friday said practical measures were being taken to improve sport activities in Balochistan for betterment of local players in future.

He expressed these views while talking to former national player and the PSL Lahore Qalandar's Coach Aqib Javed and Atif Rana called on him at Governor House, said press release issued here.

Governor said players including young and women are taking interest in various games including especially cricket in province while they need to provide necessary facilities of opportunities to players for showing their talented as National and International sports level and would make bright name of country and province in sports field by utilizing their capabilities.

During the meeting, National Cricket Players Aqib Javed and Atif Rana informed the Governor Balochistan that they want to establish high performance center in Quetta for betterment of local players of cricket.

They also expressed their desire to arrange a match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandar in Quetta.

Governor Balochistan said we have talented players as colleges and Universities level and positive grounds are also available in Quetta. He also assured them that he would maintain all possible cooperation in this regard.

