Step Afoot To Develop Sports Sector For Attracting Youth Towards Positive Activities: Jamal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2023 | 08:29 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Provincial Minister of Sports and Culture Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani on Monday said that measures were being taken to develop the sports sector to attract youth towards positive activities as attracting youth towards a healthy environment and sports is the need of the hour.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after the opening ceremony of the Southern Balochistan Sports Youth and Cultural Festival 2023 at Ghous Bakhsh Football Ground in Gwadar.

He said that negative activities are eliminated through sports and people and athletes get opportunities for healthy entertainment, there is no shortage of talent in Balochistan and will introduce this talent to the whole world including Pakistan for which practical steps are being taken.

In a short period of time in the ministry, the whole team of my sports department has been making great efforts that steps should be taken to promote sports in all parts of Balochistan for which the Calendar has been released, I prefer merit and will work only on a merit basis, he said.

Earlier, Minister for Sports and Culture Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani kicked off the regular festival.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by Director General Sports Dura Baloch, Assistant Director Activities Muhammad Asif Longo, Assistant Director Makran Division Abdul Ghaffar Yousuf, Assistant Director Sports Mureed Baloch, Sports Department cricket Coach Jahanzeb Khan, Senior Coach Mansoor Durrani and Assistant Director Muhammad Asif Farooqui, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Makran Division Dr. Barkat Ali, tribal and political leaders Mir Farid Raisani, Mir Salam Jan Raisani, Nowroz Jamaldini, GDA Sports Officer Akhtar Fuji District Football Association General Secretary Nazir Dawood Football Association Ali Shanbe participated.

