Step afoot to develop university law college: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to develop law college to the level of a complete university for better education and training for students.

"Students are the future lawyer of the country and the province, so it is our responsibility to provide all necessary facilities for better education and training here", said the governor while inaugurating the academic block on the premises of the University Law College.

The governor assured all possible support for the establishment of transport, auditorium, moot courtroom, digital library and hostel in the University Law College.

Kakar said after several years, the appointment of principal in University Law College Quetta was being implemented on regular and transparent merit.

He said that institutions could become stronger and more stable by maintaining merit in departments saying that sensual and conscious people would prefer to live with a purpose and not just for the sake of salary.

He said the performance of University Law College for more than fifty years needed to be evaluated in the context of how far this institution has an effect on the reduction of crimes and the increase in the sense of responsibility.

Vice-Chancellor Balochistan University Professor Dr Shafiq-ur Rehman, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Ainuddin and Principal University Law College Shamsullah were also present on the occasion.