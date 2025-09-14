Open Menu

Step Afoot To Empower Women: Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Sunday said that government is trying to empower women, they are half of our population and backbone of our society and economy whose capabilities and contributions could not be ignored.

He said that empowered women are already rendering their services in different spheres of life.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the “Women Empowerment Expo 2025” organized by the Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On this occasion, a large number of women including Parliamentary Secretary Fisheries Haji Barkat Ali Rind, Caretaker, Member Provincial Assembly Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Former Federal Minister Rehmatullah Kakar, Caretaker Iranian Consul General Agha Shaiqi, Director General Iranian Cultural Center Abul Hasan Meri and Arsalan Fayyaz were present.

The Governor said that through the joint efforts of both men and women, we could reach new heights of development and prosperity. He said that this harmony would benefit not only women but the entire society, the women empowerment ceremony organized by the Iranian Cultural Center is commendable.

The Governor said that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly neighboring countries, just as Iran bravely fought Israel.

Similarly, Pakistan forced India to kneel in just three days. Now both Israel and India will definitely think many times before attacking any Muslim country, he said.

He said that this women empowerment ceremony actually highlights the important aspect of building a just and fair society, the term women empowerment here is much more than just giving formal rights.

It is about recognizing women as equal human beings rather than giving them traditional respect, The need of the hour is to ensure the representation and participation of women in all spheres of life, he said.

The Governor said that we believed that empowering women would not only have positive effects but could also enable us to empower the entire society saying our vision is to create a society where every woman lives with dignity, respect and equal rights.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel inspected the stalls set up by women, took interest in the cultural products they made and appreciated their hard work and creativity.

At the end of the closing ceremony, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel distributed commemorative shields among the organizers and distinguished guests.

