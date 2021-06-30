UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Step Afoot To End Copy Culture From Examination Centers: Chairman BBISE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:59 PM

Step afoot to end copy culture from examination centers: Chairman BBISE

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch Wednesday said measures were being taken to eliminate copy culture from the examination centers which were affecting capabilities of students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch Wednesday said measures were being taken to eliminate copy culture from the examination centers which were affecting capabilities of students.

He expressed these views while visiting various examination centers of FA and FSC annual 2021 in Quetta.

He said the examiner have canceled the papers of six candidates for violating discipline while they were also issued warnings.

Chairman BBlSE said that the future of the country is dependent on students.

He urged the students in this regard that they should focus their education with hard work and keep themselves away from cancers like imitation and try to meet the expectations of parents.

BBISE chairman checked the papers in the examination center and instructed the examination staff to prevent duplication and play a role in saving the future of thestudents.

He said Balochistan Boards is always playing its due role for betterment of education system in the province, adding that earlier, the board had conducted the annual matriculation examinations smoothly and now the entrance examinations are also going well.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Education Turkish Lira BISE From

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs 5th meeting of Ajman Execut ..

15 minutes ago

UAE ranks 5th in ITU&#039;s 2020 Global Cybersecur ..

15 minutes ago

White gold gamble: Togo turns to private sector fo ..

54 seconds ago

England fans urged not to fly to Rome for Euro 202 ..

55 seconds ago

Swiss govt eyes order of US fighter jets, air defe ..

58 seconds ago

Committee formed to probe matter of government med ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.