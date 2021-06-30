Step afoot to end copy culture from examination centers: Chairman BBISE

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch Wednesday said measures were being taken to eliminate copy culture from the examination centers which were affecting capabilities of students.

He expressed these views while visiting various examination centers of FA and FSC annual 2021 in Quetta.

He said the examiner have canceled the papers of six candidates for violating discipline while they were also issued warnings.

Chairman BBlSE said that the future of the country is dependent on students.

He urged the students in this regard that they should focus their education with hard work and keep themselves away from cancers like imitation and try to meet the expectations of parents.

BBISE chairman checked the papers in the examination center and instructed the examination staff to prevent duplication and play a role in saving the future of thestudents.

He said Balochistan Boards is always playing its due role for betterment of education system in the province, adding that earlier, the board had conducted the annual matriculation examinations smoothly and now the entrance examinations are also going well.