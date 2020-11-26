UrduPoint.com
Step Afoot To Enhance Capacity Of FJG&CH For Healthcare Facilities: Dr. Noorullah

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:07 PM

Step afoot to enhance capacity of FJG&CH for healthcare facilities: Dr. Noorullah

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital Dr. Noorullah Musa Khel on Thursday practical efforts were being taken to enhance capacity of the hospital for provision modern healthcare facilities to patients

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital Dr. Noorullah Musa Khel on Thursday practical efforts were being taken to enhance capacity of the hospital for provision modern healthcare facilities to patients.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters during cutting ribbons of 64-bed ICU, SCU and Special Care in Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital (FJG&CH).

Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan Kakar, Head of Department Prof. Dr. Shereen Khan and others senior doctors were also present.

MS Dr. Noorullah Musakhel said the Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital has a 24-bed ICU with modern facilities, a 20-bed special care unit and a 20-bed SCU.

He noted new wards have been activated which would help in providing modern treatment facilities to the patients coming from remote areas of the province for treatment.

Dr. said separate room has also been set up for those people who would come with patients for caring in new wards.

"We are trying our best to provide all possible facilities to the patients coming for hospital treatment within the available resources in which the doctors and staffs of the hospital are cooperating with me in every possible way", he added.

He said efforts have made possible the establishment of a 64-bed ICU, SCU and Special Care today.

Responding to a question, Dr. said that the purpose of inaugurating new wards by the hospital staff was simply to encourage those who have always helped the people in difficult times is served.

Earlier, staffs of Hospital including Sweeper, Javed Masih, driver Taj Muhammad Loni, nurse Shaheen Asghar, paramedical staff Gul Malik Mama, nursing superintendent Haji Ghulam Haider, Lady Dr. Zarina Baloch, Dr. Mahmood Shahwani and Amir Sohail Baloch cut ribbon of new wards including 64-bed ICU, SCU and Special Care in Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital.

