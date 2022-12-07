Step afoot to enhance capacity of Pakistan Post: Maulana Asad

Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood on Wednesday said that the incumbent federal government was providing all necessary facilities to the Pakistan Post to enhance its capacity on modern lines in order to provide better service facilities to the masses.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood on Wednesday said that the incumbent federal government was providing all necessary facilities to the Pakistan Post to enhance its capacity on modern lines in order to provide better service facilities to the masses.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of provision of motorcycles to postmen at Quetta GPO under Balochistan Postal Circle.

Director General Pakistan Post Rana Hassan Akhtar and concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Minister distributed 1000 bikes among the postmen in the contribution of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) with the aim to improve the services of Pakistan Post.

Addressing the ceremony, Director General Pakistan Post said that new projects were started to develop the Pakistan Post for the provision of better services to the masses through the cooperation of the federal government and the federal minister.

He also thanked the Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood and the central regime for taking measures to develop Pakistan Post on the modern basis for the provision of facilities to people.