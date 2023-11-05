Step afoot to enhance efficiency of Levies Force for maintaining peace: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Naqibullah Kakar on Sunday said that measures were being taken to enhance the efficiency of the Levies Force based on modern lines to curb terrorist activities and maintain peace in the area.

He expressed these views while talking to officials and officers during a visit to various levies checkpoints located on Kohlu Sibi Road.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the levies, police stations and checkpoints located on Kohlu Sibi Road in the morning where he was briefed regarding check post issues and problems of Levies personnel being faced by them in the area.

Deputy Commissioner said that the Levies Force should utilize all possible measures to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that the in-charges of police stations and checkpoints should ensure the attendance of their staff, and disciplinary action has been initiated against the absent and negligent employees.

Departmental actions like deduction of salary and dismissal of absentee employees have been launched, he mentioned.

He said that the protection of life and property of the people was our priority.