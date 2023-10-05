Step afoot to enhance quality of education in District Naseerabad schools: AC Ismail

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chithar Muhammad Ismail Mengal Thursday paid a surprise visit to Government High School Goth Haji Imdad Hussain Khosa, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Batool Asdi.

He reviewed the teaching process in the school and checked the attendance of the students in different classes and also asked them various questions.

Mengal also checked the attendance of the teachers and expressed satisfaction on the performance of the school, saying that no matter how much work was done in education, there was always room for improvement.

He said that there was a need for more scope to enhance the quality of education in various schools of Naseerabad district.

“Therefore, the district administration is doing its best to take immediate steps to resolve the obstacles faced in the educational process across the district so that the children do not face any problems in getting education, he said.

He assured the school administration of resolution of school problems.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Chithar Muhammad Ismail Mengal visited Mir Hassan Bazar. On this occasion, prices, quality and supply of various food items were reviewed

Meanwhile, cleanliness of shops and food items was also checked and the shopkeepers were strictly warned not to sell substandard, overpriced items and to sell them at fixed rates.