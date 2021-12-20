UrduPoint.com

Step Afoot To Ensure Delivering Best Services At Police Stations In Balohcistan: IG Rai

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:25 PM

Step afoot to ensure delivering best services at police stations in Balohcistan: IG Rai

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai Hilal Shujaat said that measures were being taken to ensure delivering the best services at the police stations level in respective areas of the province for interest of peace

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai Hilal Shujaat said that measures were being taken to ensure delivering the best services at the police stations level in respective areas of the province for interest of peace.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with all the senior police officers of the province held here on Monday through video link.

The IG said that the police force should treat the people kindly inside the police station in order to restore confidence of people saying that the FIR would be registered immediately and in this regard, the investigation to be conducted on merit.

Funds for investigation expenses have been provided to the investigating officers of all police stations of province. No burden will be imposed on the people and no expenditure can be demanded from any party, he added.

The IG Police further directed that the patrolling and blockade plan would be fully implemented and respective SHOs would patrol themselves in their areas at night in order to control crime activities in the areas.

He said attendance of all staff could be ensured in the police station. The IG Police further directed that a special drive has been launched for the immediate arrest of all the notorious criminals and fugitive accused.

He said adding that in case of any emergency, the public should call 15 and for complaints or detailed complaints against the police, call 1715.

The IG Police Balochistan further said that terrorism could be completely eradicated from the province. Strict action will be taken against terrorist organizations and their facilitators in order to maintain durable peace for ensuring protection of people lives and their property in the province, he added.

No one will be allowed to disturb this peace, the martyrs of the police are our assets and caring of their families is being carried, he noted.

Related Topics

Terrorist Balochistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Criminals FIR All From Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE joins SESAME as member with observer status

UAE joins SESAME as member with observer status

30 minutes ago
 CSTO Secretary General to Visit Armenian, Meet Wit ..

CSTO Secretary General to Visit Armenian, Meet With Prime Minister, Military Lea ..

49 seconds ago
 Son, father arrested over using fireworks

Son, father arrested over using fireworks

50 seconds ago
 Minister reviews launching of Sehat Cards

Minister reviews launching of Sehat Cards

52 seconds ago
 EIB hands over stolen vehicle to owner

EIB hands over stolen vehicle to owner

53 seconds ago
 Protester Dies in Crackdown on Demonstration in Su ..

Protester Dies in Crackdown on Demonstration in Sudan - NGO

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.