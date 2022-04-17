UrduPoint.com

Step Afoot To Ensure Fair, Transparent Conduct Of Local Body Elections In Zhob: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Step afoot to ensure fair, transparent conduct of local body elections in Zhob: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal said the district administration was extending all possible cooperation to the Election Commission for ensuring fair and transparent conduct of local body elections.

While chairing a meeting to review measures for local body election, he said more than 238 polling stations would be set up in the district while the process of identification of sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations to be completed as soon as possible so that all security measures can be taken for them.

He said the people should take part in the local body elections and vote for the candidates of their choice with the spirit of public service so that they could solve the basic problems of the people at their doorstep.

All the preparations for holding the elections should be finalized within the given time frame, he directed the authorities concerned.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that fool proof security arrangements would be made on the occasion of local body elections to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Election Local Body Elections Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Zhob All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

8 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

17 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

18 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.