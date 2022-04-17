Step afoot to ensure fair, transparent conduct of local body elections in Zhob: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal said the district administration was extending all possible cooperation to the Election Commission for ensuring fair and transparent conduct of local body elections.

While chairing a meeting to review measures for local body election, he said more than 238 polling stations would be set up in the district while the process of identification of sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations to be completed as soon as possible so that all security measures can be taken for them.

He said the people should take part in the local body elections and vote for the candidates of their choice with the spirit of public service so that they could solve the basic problems of the people at their doorstep.

All the preparations for holding the elections should be finalized within the given time frame, he directed the authorities concerned.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that fool proof security arrangements would be made on the occasion of local body elections to avoid any untoward incident.