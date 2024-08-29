Step afoot to ensure provision of health facilities to people: Commissioner Sibi

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Sibi Division Syed Zahid Shah on Thursday said that measures were being taken to ensure provision of quality and better medical facilities to poor people in every way at the district Health Office.

He expressed these views while visiting District Health Office.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sibi Jhanzeb Shaikh and they inspected its various branch.

On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Akbar Solangi, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Qadir Haroon, Dr. Rafiq Chalgri from WHO and other officers were also present.

They also checked the stock of medicines and vaccinations in the office.

District Health Officer Dr. Akbar Solangi gave a detailed briefing to Commissioner Sibi and Deputy Commissioner about various departments of the office.

Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Sibi had a detailed discussion with the concerned officers about the provision of health facilities.

The Commissioner said that no hesitation in providing medical facilities including medicines would be tolerated.

He said that to work on awareness for immunization on daily basis, saying that doctors and medical staff should be a practical example of Christianity by developing the spirit of serving the people.