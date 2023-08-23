Open Menu

Step Afoot To Hold Election In Peaceful Environment: Zubair

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 11:52 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Muhammad Zubair Khan Jamali on Wednesday said that the first mandate of the provincial government was to hold fair, transparent and impartial elections in a peaceful environment in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to various public delegations at his office here.

Mir Zubair Khan Jamali said that all available resources would be utilized to restore peace and protect the lives and property of the people.

He said that the caretaker government would sincerely use all its abilities to deal with the responsibilities given to it and could take effective measures for the welfare of the people of Balochistan.

The Minister said that in order to solve the problems faced by the people, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki directed to respective deputy commissioners to hold open courts in all the districts with the aim to solve the problems at the local level for provision of basic facilities to people.

