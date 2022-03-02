UrduPoint.com

Step Afoot To Improve Law And Order Situation In Balochistan: IGP Mohsin Butt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Step afoot to improve law and order situation in Balochistan: IGP Mohsin Butt

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt on Wednesday said all available resources would be utilized to improve law and order situation in the province.

He expressed these views after reaching at the Inspector General Central Police Office.

The IGP said Balochistan was not a new province for him saying that people of the area were dignified and traditional.

He said measures would be taken to strengthen cordial relationship between police and the common man, adding, steps were being taken to improve culture of the police station and to facilitate masses.

The IG said all possible steps were being taken for the welfare of the families of the martyrs and their welfare.

He urged the officers to ensure safety of lives and property of the people and use their professionalism to meet the challenges of the future, adding that there was a system of punishment in the department under which incentives and rewards would be given in recognition of their services.

While those who were found guilty of negligence of duty would be punished underself-accountability.

Earlier, he was greeted by a well-armed contingent of police.

