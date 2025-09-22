Step afoot to improve law & order situation in Usta Muhammad: DC

Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Abdul Razaq Khajak on Monday said that all necessary steps are being taken to establish law and order situation in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Abdul Razaq Khajak on Monday said that all necessary steps are being taken to establish law and order situation in the area.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee to prevent illegal smuggling in the area.

Important decisions were taken in the meeting regarding the prevention of illegal smuggling, drugs, registration of madrassas, illegal encroachments and law and order.

The meeting was attended by officers of all district departments as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies.

The meeting discussed in detail important issues such as prevention of illegal smuggling, establishment of law and order situation, ongoing development projects for public welfare, registration of madrassas, taking preventive measures to prevent the growing trend of drugs in educational institutions and elimination of illegal activities.

The Deputy Commissioner said in his address that all district officers should perform their duties honestly and responsibly.

He said that strict action would be taken against the elements involved in illegal activities.

The need to take effective steps, especially for the prevention of smuggling and drugs, was emphasized in the meeting.

The need to formulate a coordinated strategy against the menace of drugs in educational institutions was stressed.

The education Officer was directed to immediately form a committee to monitor effectively the prevention of drugs in schools.

A proposal was also made to install CCTV cameras to improve the security system in the city. In this regard, the business community was urged to install cameras outside their shops so that they would also be helpful in keeping an eye on any suspicious activity.

Prevention of illegal encroachments was also emphasized so that the traffic flow is maintained and the public does not face difficulties in their daily lives in the meeting.