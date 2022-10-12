Step afoot to improve Livestock Dept after flood in Baluchistan: DG, Taj

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General of Livestock and Dairy Development Department Dr, Ghulam Rasool Taj on Wednesday said that practical measures were being taken to provide fodders to farmers in order to ensure surviving of animals in flood affected areas of Balochistan.

He shared these views while talking to APP, saying that livestock has been affected in 33 districts of Balochistan from flood and monsoon rain.

He said that on special directives of Chief Minister Balcohistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Secretary of Livestock Department, the Livestock staff was busy in the areas to provide feed to farmers for survive of cattle.

Dr, Ghulam Rasool said that millions of cattle had been died from flood and rain which was causing also shortage of meat and milk in the area saying the Livestock was working with local administration for protection of the Livestock.

He added that fodders have been sent to respective district for animals in views of shortage of feeds, saying that special instructions were also issued to concerned officials to take all possible measures to ensure survival of cattle for interest of Livestock.

In addition, the Linstock Department had set up vaccination camps in respective districts to vaccinate cattle to protect animals from diseases including Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

He said that the flood was destroyed crops and houses as well cattle pens and fodder deposits of farming communities in the flood hit areas of the province, saying that the second most affected source of livelihood was livestock with damage assessed at 81 percent.

The DG said that all available resources were being utilized to help farmers in order to save livestock so that farmers would start their lives anew.

He said that the loss of estimation was being continued in contribution of Communication and Works (C&W) and Livestock Dept to provide compensations to farmers as per reports.

Replying to a question, he said that the Livestock could not get foreign funds for improvement of the Livestock but it was under consideration of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and PDMA.

The DG said that he was in touch to the Livestock staff on daily bases for ensuring provision of fodders to farmers for survival of the Livestock.