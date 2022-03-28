Step afoot to improve quality of education in Balochistan: Saadia Farooqi

Chairperson Balochistan Board Professor Saadia Farooqi on Monday said that practical measures were being taken to improve quality of education for the interest of students' future

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairperson Balochistan board Professor Saadia Farooqi on Monday said that practical measures were being taken to improve quality of education for the interest of students' future.

She said that duplication was darkening the future of students and strict steps were being taken to control cheating processes in the province, saying that no compromise would be made on cheating of examinations.

She expressed these views while visiting different established centers of ongoing Annual Exam of SSC Part-I and Part-II at schools including Special High School, Lady Sandeman Govt Girls High School, Shaldra High school and other centers in Quetta. She was accompanied by Additional Secretary Finance Shamsullah.

She said that in this regard, special monitoring and reporting was being done and the examination staff found in assisting the cheating candidates in the examination center would be dismissed on the spot. The plague is destroying our young generation like termites, she said and appealed the parents and teachers to support the Balochistan Board in curbing cheating for achieving standard of knowledge.

She also urged the parents of students to guide their children that they should avoid bringing mobile phones in the examination centers, otherwise action would be taken against those involved in bringing mobile phones in the centers.

Chairperson Balochistan Board Prof. Saadia Farooqi said that Balochistan Board was the only Board of the province where students come from far flanged areas and their problems were being solved immediately by the Board staff. She also urged the staff to ensure their attendance and cooperate with the students.

Professor Saadia Farooqi further said that the government was using all available resources for the betterment of education and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Effective and practical measures have been taken to prevent cheating during examinations. If a student is caught cheating in solving papers, strict action will be taken against him according to law, she warned. She said that along with the government, parents and teachers have to play their role in preventing the duplication system saying that we were striving to adorn the coming generations with the ornaments of modern education.

She said illiteracy can not change the destiny of any nation, the present era is for education and without knowledge, we would not put the country and the province on development of track, she expressed.