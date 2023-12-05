Open Menu

Step Afoot To Improve Quality Of Education In Pishin: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Step afoot to improve quality of education in Pishin: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pishin Captain (R) Juma Dad Khan Mandukhel on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to improve the quality of education in the district.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pishin Captain (R) Juma Dad Khan Mandukhel on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to improve the quality of education in the district.

He said that special directives had been issued to the District Education Officer to take immediate action against all absent teachers and submit a report in this regard.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation led by the District President of the Government Teachers Association Arif Tareen.

The Deputy Commissioner said that his door is open for the legitimate work of every person, saying that hundreds of Primary and higher secondary teachers have been absent this year, absentee employees are nothing less than a burden on the exchequer.

He said that legal action would be taken against the absent teachers and show-cause notices would also be issued to them.

Related Topics

Education Pishin All Government

Recent Stories

Sanjrani, Iraqi Ambassador discuss bilateral relat ..

Sanjrani, Iraqi Ambassador discuss bilateral relations, current situation in Pal ..

2 minutes ago
 4th witness testifies before court in ex-chairman ..

4th witness testifies before court in ex-chairman PTI marriage case

2 minutes ago
 Agricultural University hold seminar on "Soil and ..

Agricultural University hold seminar on "Soil and Water: A Source of Life"

2 minutes ago
 Consultant urges students to move Punjab Ombudsman ..

Consultant urges students to move Punjab Ombudsman office against any grievance, ..

2 minutes ago
 Dacoit injured, held after encounter

Dacoit injured, held after encounter

10 minutes ago
 IHC clubs appeals of terminated employees

IHC clubs appeals of terminated employees

10 minutes ago
Minister for incorporating teachings of Khutba e H ..

Minister for incorporating teachings of Khutba e Hajjatul Wida in educational in ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs stable govt to get rid of prevailin ..

Pakistan needs stable govt to get rid of prevailing crises: Ahsan Iqbal

11 minutes ago
 Measures against dengue reviewed

Measures against dengue reviewed

19 minutes ago
 CPO pledges to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murre ..

CPO pledges to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murree Road

19 minutes ago
 Navigating COP28: Pakistan's multifaceted approach ..

Navigating COP28: Pakistan's multifaceted approach to crosscutting issues demons ..

20 minutes ago
 UNESCO to list ceviche, opera as 'intangible herit ..

UNESCO to list ceviche, opera as 'intangible heritage'

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan