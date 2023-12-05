Step afoot to improve quality of education in Pishin: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pishin Captain (R) Juma Dad Khan Mandukhel on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to improve the quality of education in the district.

He said that special directives had been issued to the District Education Officer to take immediate action against all absent teachers and submit a report in this regard.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation led by the District President of the Government Teachers Association Arif Tareen.

The Deputy Commissioner said that his door is open for the legitimate work of every person, saying that hundreds of Primary and higher secondary teachers have been absent this year, absentee employees are nothing less than a burden on the exchequer.

He said that legal action would be taken against the absent teachers and show-cause notices would also be issued to them.