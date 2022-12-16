UrduPoint.com

Step Afoot To Improve Quality Treatment In Official Hospitals Of Balochistan: Saleh

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Step afoot to improve quality treatment in official hospitals of Balochistan: Saleh

Balochistan Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Friday said measures were being taken to improve quality treatment facilities in government run hospitals in order to restore confidence of public in the province.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Friday said measures were being taken to improve quality treatment facilities in government run hospitals in order to restore confidence of public in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting based on the complaints and problems faced by the patients.

The heads of all treasury care hospitals of Quetta participated in the meeting and the following decisions were taken for strict implementation. The meeting decided that OPD would open at 9 a.m. daily, patients should be provided timely medical treatment so they would not face difficulties in the hospitals. Long delays and transfer of patients to private facilities would not be acceptable.

Biometric should be operational from now on and in the first phase BPS-01 to BPS-16 employees should be registered.

The health secretary said that overall cleanliness would be ensured and a progress report should be shared with the Health Department on a daily basis.

He said that any type of negligence in medical procedures during duty would be intolerable.

Saleh Muhammad Nasir said that according to the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo, we were trying to provide quality and better health facilities in the province.

"Our mission is to restore public confidence in government hospitals through outstanding service delivery, proper utilization of available resources will help in expanding and improving service delivery," he added.

