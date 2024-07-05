Open Menu

Step Afoot To Improves Quaid-e-Azam Public Library: DC Ziarat

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Step afoot to improves Quaid-e-Azam Public Library: DC Ziarat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Liaquat Ali Kakar on Friday said that measures were being taken to further improve Quaid-e-Azam Public Library so that people of the area would take beneficial of it and show proof of book-friendliness.

He expressed these views while chairing a Custodial Committee meeting in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Public Library. The meeting was attended by District education Officer Latifullah Gharshin, Senior Public Librarian Quetta Balochistan Imran Jatak, Assistant Librarian Ziarat Muhammad Idris Nasir, Professor Zakir Ziaratwal, Saleh Muhammad Ziarmal, Mehmood Tareen, Muhammad Hashim Kakar, Abdul Manan Sarangzai and Humayoon Khan Kakar.

It was decided in the meeting that the library budget would be taken according to the demand and need of Quaid-e-Azam Public Library. The Deputy Commissioner was briefed that eighty percent of the work of cataloging the books has been completed, the membership and card work was concluded and would soon be inaugurated by Commissioner Sibi Division.

Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Kakar said that steps were taking to more develop Quaid-e-Azam Public Library.

He said that the people of Ziarat District should take benefit of Quaid-e-Azam Public Library and show proof of book-friendliness.

