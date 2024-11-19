Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kachhi Jhanzaib Baloch on Tuesday said that all available resources would be utilized to maintain law and order situation in the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kachhi Jhanzaib Baloch on Tuesday said that all available resources would be utilized to maintain law and order situation in the district.

He expressed these views while visiting to Mach Police Station.

SHO and Levies Force official Liaqat Ali Raisani briefed him about the problems and law & order situation.

During the visit, the DC checked the attendance register of the officers and police personnel posted in the police station and also learned about the problems faced.

Speaking to the youths on this occasion, the DC said that the Balochistan government would ensure full implementation of the responsibilities assigned to them to maintain law and order so that the better environment could be provide to people living in the area.

He urged the Levies Force personnel to perform their duties sincerely and honestly and keep a close watch on suspicious and criminal persons.

He said that the law is equal for all, no one is above the law saying the district administration will take all possible steps to resolve the levies force issues.