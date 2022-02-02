Step afoot to make success of anti-corona vaccination drive in Lasbela: DC Iftikhar

Deputy Commissioner Lasbella Iftikhar Bugti on Wednesday said measures were being taken for making the success of anti-corona vaccination campaign in order to save people from deadly virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lasbella Iftikhar Bugti on Wednesday said measures were being taken for making the success of anti-corona vaccination campaign in order to save people from deadly virus.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on prevention and safety measures of Omicron.

DC Lasbela said that the performance of eight fixed centers across the district was being monitored on a daily basis to keep the citizens safe from the epidemic Corona and Omi coron. The performance of the mobile teams conducting vaccinations in Dureeji & kanraj is being examined, he said adding that the zahireen who would visit Shah Noorani to check their corona vaccination card and those did not get anti- corona vaccination who would be vaccinated during entering to Lasbella and Shah Noorani under standard operating procedure (SOPs).

He said Implementation of Corona SOPs would be considered as a national cause.

DC Lasbela said Chief Secretary Balochistan would be informed about anti corona measure through video link. Important decisions were approved in the meeting.

It was also decided to hold a review meeting on Friday in this regard. Deputy DHO Dr. Imran while briefing the meeting said that at least 17151 students between ages of 12 and 17 have been vaccinated against corona in educational institutions of Lasbella so far.

He said 225 students of BRC College uthal in Corona test 45 positive cases have been reported and all immediate steps have been taken to quarantine the students.

In the meeting held, approval was also given to set up Corona Vaccination Point at Dareeji Shah Noorani Cross FC Check post at Band Murad.