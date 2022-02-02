UrduPoint.com

Step Afoot To Make Success Of Anti-corona Vaccination Drive In Lasbela: DC Iftikhar

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Step afoot to make success of anti-corona vaccination drive in Lasbela: DC Iftikhar

Deputy Commissioner Lasbella Iftikhar Bugti on Wednesday said measures were being taken for making the success of anti-corona vaccination campaign in order to save people from deadly virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lasbella Iftikhar Bugti on Wednesday said measures were being taken for making the success of anti-corona vaccination campaign in order to save people from deadly virus.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on prevention and safety measures of Omicron.

DC Lasbela said that the performance of eight fixed centers across the district was being monitored on a daily basis to keep the citizens safe from the epidemic Corona and Omi coron. The performance of the mobile teams conducting vaccinations in Dureeji & kanraj is being examined, he said adding that the zahireen who would visit Shah Noorani to check their corona vaccination card and those did not get anti- corona vaccination who would be vaccinated during entering to Lasbella and Shah Noorani under standard operating procedure (SOPs).

He said Implementation of Corona SOPs would be considered as a national cause.

DC Lasbela said Chief Secretary Balochistan would be informed about anti corona measure through video link. Important decisions were approved in the meeting.

It was also decided to hold a review meeting on Friday in this regard. Deputy DHO Dr. Imran while briefing the meeting said that at least 17151 students between ages of 12 and 17 have been vaccinated against corona in educational institutions of Lasbella so far.

He said 225 students of BRC College uthal in Corona test 45 positive cases have been reported and all immediate steps have been taken to quarantine the students.

In the meeting held, approval was also given to set up Corona Vaccination Point at Dareeji Shah Noorani Cross FC Check post at Band Murad.

Related Topics

Balochistan Mobile Visit Lasbela Uthal Post All From

Recent Stories

Mobile snatcher arrested, Rs 10,000 recovered

Mobile snatcher arrested, Rs 10,000 recovered

13 seconds ago
 Opposition proposals to be incorporated in LB Bill ..

Opposition proposals to be incorporated in LB Bill: CM Sindh

14 seconds ago
 Pakistan-UK strategic partnership deepening in div ..

Pakistan-UK strategic partnership deepening in diverse fields: Envoy

16 seconds ago
 Collector Customs emphasizes joint committee forma ..

Collector Customs emphasizes joint committee formation to resolve business commu ..

17 seconds ago
 Number of investigation officers to be increased i ..

Number of investigation officers to be increased in police stations: IGP

3 minutes ago
 RT DE Will Not Stop Broadcasting Despite Ban in Ge ..

RT DE Will Not Stop Broadcasting Despite Ban in Germany - Editor-in-chief

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>