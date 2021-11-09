UrduPoint.com

Step Afoot To Prevent TB Disease In Balochistan & Afghan Refugee Camps: Dr. Asif

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:35 PM

Provincial Manager, TB Control Program, Balochistan Dr. Asif Shahwani on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to prevent Tuberculosis (TB) disease in the province including afghan refugee camps

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of employees working in Afghan Refugee Camps.

Dr. Asif Shahwani said TB patients were being treated after diagnosing them in 10 Afghan refugee camps in Balochistan in collaboration with the Provincial TB Control Program Multi-Country Grant and National TB Control Program.

He said the provincial TB control program in collaboration with the Multi-Country Grant was ensuring the diagnosis and treatment of TB.

He said that over a period of one and a half years, about 30,000 people have been screened in 10 Afghan refugee camps in Balochistan, adding, about 200 people have been diagnosed with TB, of which 100 have recovered so far while others are undergoing treatment.

He said that TB spreads from one person to another and it is important to create awareness among the people for its prevention.

He said the Provincial TB Control Program, National TB Control Program and Multi-Country Grant were working together to protect Afghan refugees from TB which is showing positive results.

