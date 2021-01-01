Step afoot to provide development opportunities to people in Balochistan: Latif Kakar

Secretary Urban Planning and Development (UP&D) Department Balochistan Abdul Latif Kakar on Friday said that measures were being taken to provide development opportunities to citizens in respective districts of the province on equality basis for removing backwardness

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Urban Planning and Development (UP&D) Department Balochistan Abdul Latif Kakar on Friday said that measures were being taken to provide development opportunities to citizens in respective districts of the province on equality basis for removing backwardness.

He expressed these views while talking to Balochistan National Party's president of Dalbandin chapter and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Yar Muhammad Mengal at Civil Secretariat Quetta.

Th various ongoing development schemes in Rakhshan Division under funds of Member of National Assembly (MPA) Mir Muhammad Hashim Nutaizai came under discussion in the meeting.

The Secretary appraised the MNA and Focal Persons of Rakhshan Division Yar Muhammad Mengal that the housing policy was being reviewed in order to provide facilities to people while all stakeholders were being taken on board in this regard.

The Secretary Urban Planning and Development Balochistan said he would soon visit Rakhshan Division and inspected the development work himself so that the quality of development work could be improved and completed within the stipulated time frame which was in interest of public of the area.

He said the work was underway on Balochistan Housing Policy for homeless people on special directive of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Parliamentary Secretary Urban Planning Mubeen Khan Khilji and Chief Secretary Fazil Asghar.

A comprehensive strategy was being formulated for all areas after taking vital consultation of all stakeholders and equal importance was being given to the division to address the problems of the people, he said.