Step afoot to provide facilities to people during Ramazan: Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch on Thursday said that possible measures were being taken to provide the essential items to people at affordable prices during Ramazan.

Ramazan market was a source of providing affordable food items to the people, so that they can get food items without facing any problem, he added.

He expressed these views during inspection of the facilities at Sasta Ramazan Bazaar established by the district administration at Meezan Chowk and Joint Road.

Assistant Commissioner of Quetta City, Atta-Al Maneem was also present.

The Deputy Commissioner had a detailed inspection of the stalls and got information about the prices and quality of the food items.

He said that on the orders of the provincial government, special markets had been established in different areas of the city to provide relief to the people in which the arrangements were being supervised by Assistant Commissioners.

These arrangements are being reviewed on a daily basis, he noted.

He said that meat, milk, vegetables, fruits and other items were available at affordable prices in the markets during Ramazan, which would provide considerable relief to the people.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the supply and availability of food items in the Sasta Bazaar should be made possible so that the people would not face any difficulties in the supply of food items.

He said strict action was being taken against high rate and illegal profiteering across the city.

He said that the public should inform the administration in case of any complaint against the profiteers so that effective action could be taken against them.