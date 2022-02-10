Step afoot to provide facilities to people participating Sibi Ijtema: Sardar Rind

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Thursday said he would take measures to set up reception camp and medical camp on the way of Kachhi to provide facilities to devotees of Sibi Ijtema started on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Thursday said he would take measures to set up reception camp and medical camp on the way of Kachhi to provide facilities to devotees of Sibi Ijtema started on Thursday.

Welcoming the guests on the occasion of Sibi Ijtema, he said purpose of taken steps that the guests coming to Sibi Ijtema would not face any difficulty on the way.

"I am personally supervising the reception camp, medical camp and all the steps for the convenience of the people within the boundaries of Kachhi", he added.

He said that he would cooperate with local administrations to ensure smooth traffic in the areas of Kachhi district so that people were coming from different parts of the country to participate the annual Sibi Ijtema would not suffer difficulties during traveling.

He also requested the devotees of Sibi Ijtema that they should offer special prayers for the all Muslima Ummah and stability of the country.