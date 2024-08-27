Open Menu

Step Afoot To Provide Health Facilities In District Kohlu: DC

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Aqil Karim Baloch on Tuesday said that several measures were being taken to provide healthcare facilities to the people at the district headquarters hospital.

He expressed these views while visiting the district headquarters hospital Kohlu. The DC also inspected to different wards of DHQ and checked the attendance of paramedical staff.

He also inquired about the health of patients and the provision of medical facilities.

The DC was briefed regarding the district headquarters hospital and its matters by the concerned doctor.

Expressing his satisfaction on the presence of paramedical staff, he said that district administration was striving to provide basic amenities including quality health facilities to people on timely in the area.

He also assured paramedical staff that he would take possible steps to address their issues in order to improve the quality of health services for the patients.

Meanwhile, DC Karim Baloch also inspected Levies Check post at Tumpoo Cross and examined the attendance of the Levies personnel.

The DC said that no negligence would be tolerated during duty times saying that efforts were underway to enhance the capacity of the Levies force to maintain peace in the area.

He said that officers should ensure attendance of personnel so that personnel of the force were on duty at all times, the recent actions of the levies against criminals were commendable.

