Step Afoot To Provide Health Facilities To Patients In Balochistan’s Hospitals: Asfandyar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Balochistan Health Secretary Asfandyar Khan Kakar on Monday said that measures were being taken to provide quality health facilities to patients in hospitals of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Health Secretary Asfandyar Khan Kakar on Monday said that measures were being taken to provide quality health facilities to patients in hospitals of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of the inaugural Accident and Emergency Department at Civil Hospital Quetta.

Earlier, an elderly patient inaugurated the Accident and Emergency Department at Civil Hospital Quetta under the supervision of the Secretary of Health.

Balochistan Health Secretary Asfandyar Khan Kakar said that we all have to work in the spirit of human service to make better use of the same available resources.

In the coming days, the people of Balochistan will see a clear change in the provision of health facilities across the province, he said.

On this occasion, DG Health Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, Principal Bolan Medical College Professor Dr. Raz Muhammad Kakar, MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai, Professor Dr. Shoaib Ahmad Qureshi, Director Accident and Emergency Department Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, Surgeon Iqbal Jafar and other concerned doctors were present.

Secretary Health Balochistan Asfandyar Khan Kakar gave orders to widen the reception area for the accident and emergency department and provide free medicines to the patients admitted to the accident and emergency department.

He said that the accident and emergency department should work by taking the burn unit as a role model saying that in the accident and emergency department, a separate space should be allocated for the triage of patients and beds should also be allocated for the accident and emergency department in the wards.

Later, Secretary Health Balochistan also visited the Accident and Emergency Department. In the Accident and Emergency Department, patients would get first aid, ultrasound, burn dressing, laboratory tests, X-ray and ECG facilities.

Secretary Health thanked Prof. Dr. Raz Muhammad Kakar, MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai, Prof. Dr. Shoaib Ahmad Qureshi, Prof. Jahanzeb Khan Nasir, PGs doctors, pharmacists, nurses and medical staff for making functional Accident and Emergency Department in a short period which was a positive sign for the patients.

