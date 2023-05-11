Step afoot to provide health facilities to people in Balohcistan: Waqas

Secretary Health Balochistan Waqas Ali Mehmood on Thursday said that practical measures were being taken to provide health facilities to people in respective areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Waqas Ali Mehmood on Thursday said that practical measures were being taken to provide health facilities to people in respective areas of the province.

He expressed these views while visiting Multipurpose School HRD in Quetta.

On this occasion, Director Technical Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhel, Project Director Human Capital Project Saqib Kakar, DHO Quetta, Dr. Noorullah Bizenjo, Director HRD Dr. Noorullah Musakhel, Provincial Coordinator TB Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani, Focal Person Secretary, Health Dr. Ababkar Baloch, Dr. Abdul Qadir, Health education Nutrition Specialist Haroon Kasi and other assistants were present.

The Secretary Health inspected the various parts of the multi-purpose school building including the digital library, and classrooms.

He visited the store of the HRD Building and issued orders to form a committee to check and distribute the goods in the store.

The Secretary also met the staff of the sector and listened to the problems of the employees and matters of the Department.

He also assured them that he would take possible measures to address these problems for the interest of the sector and staff.