UrduPoint.com

Step Afoot To Provide Health Facilities To People In Balohcistan: Waqas

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Step afoot to provide health facilities to people in Balohcistan: Waqas

Secretary Health Balochistan Waqas Ali Mehmood on Thursday said that practical measures were being taken to provide health facilities to people in respective areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Waqas Ali Mehmood on Thursday said that practical measures were being taken to provide health facilities to people in respective areas of the province.

He expressed these views while visiting Multipurpose School HRD in Quetta.

On this occasion, Director Technical Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhel, Project Director Human Capital Project Saqib Kakar, DHO Quetta, Dr. Noorullah Bizenjo, Director HRD Dr. Noorullah Musakhel, Provincial Coordinator TB Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani, Focal Person Secretary, Health Dr. Ababkar Baloch, Dr. Abdul Qadir, Health education Nutrition Specialist Haroon Kasi and other assistants were present.

The Secretary Health inspected the various parts of the multi-purpose school building including the digital library, and classrooms.

He visited the store of the HRD Building and issued orders to form a committee to check and distribute the goods in the store.

The Secretary also met the staff of the sector and listened to the problems of the employees and matters of the Department.

He also assured them that he would take possible measures to address these problems for the interest of the sector and staff.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Education

Recent Stories

Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global re ..

Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global renewable energy capacity by 203 ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflati ..

Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflation in Q2 of 2023 - Report

11 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip ..

UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip 1 billion people for labour ma ..

20 minutes ago
 Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collect ..

Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collective freedoms: Pervez Asharf

14 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

14 minutes ago
 SE Mepco for load balancing of all transformers

SE Mepco for load balancing of all transformers

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.