Step afoot to provide health facilities to people in hospitals of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Tuesday said that practical measures were being taken to provide quality health facilities to patients in official hospitals in respective areas of Balochistan.

He shared these views while visiting the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Surab area of Kalat district. The Secretary said that the DHQ Surab would be strengthened by providing consultants, doctors and technical staff to provide quality healthcare to the people.

Divisional Director Health Kalat Dr Tahira Kamal, Director Health Dr Shaukat Ali Baloch, DHO Surab and Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Baloch were also present on this occasion.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Sanaullah Riki gave a presentation about the hospital to the Health Secretary. The Secretary said that the surgery would begin with the launch of MNCH services including Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and New Born Care (CEMONC) at the hospital, a state-of-the-art ICU and blood bank to be established.

He said that the hospital would be provided with standard medical equipment and beds for facilitating patients in the area. Secretary Health also appreciated MS, DHQ and DHO for making efforts for the provision of health facilities to patients in the hospital.