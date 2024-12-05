Open Menu

Step Afoot To Provide Health Facilities To Public In Gwadar: Murshid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

District Support Manager (DSM), PPHI Dr. Murshid Dashti on Thursday said that measures were being taken to provide quality health facilities to public in Gwadar

He said this while visiting Basic Health Centers (BHUs) Nagor Sharif and Chab Kalmati to ensure provision of quality health facilities to public in Gwadar.

He said this while visiting Basic Health Centers (BHUs) Nagor Sharif and Chab Kalmati to ensure provision of quality health facilities to public in Gwadar.

He was accompanied by Monitoring Officer Sabir Hayatan. During the visit, BHUs were provided with modern furniture, essential medical equipment and medicines so that patients can get better facilities.

Dr. Murshid Dashti checked the staff attendance and other related records and issued important instructions to further improve the performance of the staff.

On this occasion, he listened to public issues and expressed his commitment to further strengthen health facilities.

He said that these measures are part of PPHI’s people-friendly policies which are proving helpful in raising the quality of health in rural areas.

APP/ask.

