Step-brother Shoots Two Sisters To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 03:16 PM

Step-brother shoots two sisters to death

Step-brother shot his two sisters to death over property dispute in the last night, police said Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Step-brother shot his two sisters to death over property dispute in the last night, police said Saturday.

According to report received from Moharer named Hanif of Rangpur police station, the accused identified as Jabir Baloch was enraged over demand of property share by the two real sisters namely Shazia (28) wife of Azhar and Nasreen (25) wife of Khalil.

The slain ladies had come to their native town, Jawana Bangla situated in Moza Kari Ali Mardan here from Multan where they got married.

When the debate between step-brother and sisters intensified, the accused took out pistol in fit of anger and opened straight fire on ladies who died on the spot.

Rescue staff shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital for autopsy under surveillance of Rangpur police.

Police crime scene unit and forensic team collected evidences from the crime site. The alleged killer Jabir Baloch was arrested as per last report received from the police source. Case was registered with challan being prepared to put up in the court shortly.

