Step Foundation distributes ration among rain & flood affected people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Step Foundation, Shaista Khoso on Friday undertook a day-long visit to the flood-hit areas of the Sukkur and Shikarpur districts.

She inspected the relief and rescue activities during the visit.

She distributed ration bags among rain and flood affected people in several relief camps.

Talking to journalists, Khoso said recent floods have wreaked havoc among the people. She said that damages to infrastructure besides loss of lives have proven to be a colossal catastrophe.