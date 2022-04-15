Step mother kills daughter

A minor girl died after allegedly being subjected to physical torture by her step mother at their residence in Fakir Ka Pirh area here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :A minor girl died after allegedly being subjected to physical torture by her step mother at their residence in Fakir Ka Pirh area here on Friday.

According to the police, five years old Anabela was admitted in the civil hospital with critical injuries three days prior to her death.

The Medico Legal Officer Dr Waseem told that she was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state and was immediately admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she fought for her life for 3 days.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ghulam Shabbir Sarki told that the child's father Nafees Arain is a labour.

He said the police were investigating the case and after acquiring the postmortem report cause of death would be ascertained.