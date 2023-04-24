Step mother shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :An infuriated youth has shot dead his step mother over a domestic dispute in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that Sumaira Bibi (45) resident of Khushhal Town exchanged harsh words with her step-son Akram over a domestic dispute which enraged the youth.

Over this issue, the youth opened fire and killed his step mother on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and further investigation was underway, he added.