Step Motherly Behavior Of Profit Earning Media Owners With Workers Incomprehensible: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:05 PM
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that the step motherly behavior of profit earning media owners with it workers was simply incomprehensible
Steps were being taken to ensure job protection of journalist community.
She said vague salary structure of media workers was root cause of the issues being confronted by the community. Media workers should also be registered at the Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI), so that they could benefit from Workers Welfare Fund (WWF). It is heartening to note that almost all the satellite tv channels had registered with EOBI.