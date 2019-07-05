Step motherly behavior of profit earning media owners with workers incomprehensible: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that the step motherly behavior of profit earning media owners with it workers was simply incomprehensible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that the step motherly behavior of profit earning media owners with it workers was simply incomprehensible. Addressing a function of Pakistan Federal Union of JournalistS (PFUJ), All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation (APNEC) at National Press Club (NPC), she said the rights of media workers would be protected at all costs. She said consensus policy involving all stakeholders should be devised for resolving the problems of journalist community.

Steps were being taken to ensure job protection of journalist community.

She said vague salary structure of media workers was root cause of the issues being confronted by the community. Media workers should also be registered at the Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI), so that they could benefit from Workers Welfare Fund (WWF). It is heartening to note that almost all the satellite tv channels had registered with EOBI.