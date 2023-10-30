Step to be taken for ensuring citizens rights on equality basis: Governor

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Monday said that measures will be taken to ensure the rights and powers of all citizens without discrimination as the Constitution is the guarantor of giving equal rights, religious freedom and the right to express opinion to citizens including all religious minorities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Monday said that measures will be taken to ensure the rights and powers of all citizens without discrimination as the Constitution is the guarantor of giving equal rights, religious freedom and the right to express opinion to citizens including all religious minorities.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the Interfaith Harmony Conference at Balochistan Civil Secretariat Skindar Jamali Auditorium, here.

He said holding a conference on inter-faith harmony was a welcome initiative.

On this occasion, Provincial Information Caretaker Jan Achakzai, Sardar Zaheenul Abedin Khalji, scholars, leading people of other religions and representatives of civil society were present from various walks of life.

The Governor said the Almighty is the creator of all human beings saying our first identity is human beings, thus there are issues of geographical, ethnic, linguistic and religious division.

He said that for the current challenges, we have to promote brotherhood, respect for differences of opinion, religious tolerance and harmony to make the country and province a cradle of peace and harmony.

He said that all the minorities in the country and the provinces have valuable services in various fields of life and it is expected that you will continue to actively participate in the construction and development of the country and the province in the future.

In the end, Governor Balochistan paid tribute to the organizers and participants for the successful organization of the interfaith harmony conference.