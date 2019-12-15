UrduPoint.com
Step Under Way To Improve Crop Productivity: Secretary Agriculture

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Step under way to improve crop productivity: Secretary Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government is taking measures to improve production of sugarcane, wheat, vegetables and other crops, said Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that demonstration plots were being introduced in various locations of 12 districts in the province.

The government would bear Rs 30,000 per acre on these plots, he told.

Wasif said that 432,500 wheat seed bags had also been given on subsidized rates across the province. The bags were distributed in transparent manners, he added.

He said farmers were being registered, who would get benefits of subsidy on fertilizers.

About cotton, he stated that field staff had been directed to speed up process for better management of white fly and pink-bollworm.

