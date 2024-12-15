Stepfather Throws Acid On 5-year-old Girl
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) In the provincial capital Lahore, on Sunday a step-father threw acid on a 5-year-old girl who was shifted to hospital for treatment.
According to the police, the incident took place in the Green Town area of Lahore. The girl's body was burnt by acid while the accused fled.
A spokesperson for the DIG Operations said that the innocent girl has been shifted to hospital for treatment. She lived with her grandfather after the divorce of her parents, while her mother had remarried. He said that the accused came to pick up the girl on the request of her mother. The girl refused to go with him, to which he got enraged and threw acid on her. Legal action is being taken on the complaint of the girl's father, Ashfaq.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stepfather throws acid on 5-year-old girl1 minute ago
-
15 dead, 1486 injured in 1519 RTCs in Punjab1 minute ago
-
School uniform policy relaxed for winter1 minute ago
-
PM expresses grief over death of Siddique-ul-Farooq1 minute ago
-
Wheat cultivation target of 16.7m acre achieved: Sahu1 minute ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from Monday11 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori inaugurates season 4 of Karachi Tape-ball Premier League21 minutes ago
-
18th Constitutional amendment empowered provinces to take ownership of health related affairs: Gilan ..31 minutes ago
-
11 injured in road accident31 minutes ago
-
Shri Atma Ram Ji’s Samadhi, a religious site and historical heritage31 minutes ago
-
PTI indulges in politics of protests, sit-ins as it lacks positive, constructive agenda: Tarar31 minutes ago
-
3,345 accused of 1475 gangs arrested31 minutes ago