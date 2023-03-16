Stepmother arrested for killing child in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The police of Lal Qilla area in Dir Lower district on Thursday arrested a stepmother and a relative for killing a six year old boy, Ayan in February, last.

Lal Qilla police said a case of the murder of Ayan was registered on the complaint of his grandfather in February.

Police said during the course of investigation it was revealed that the stepmom of the child and another relative were involved in the murder.

Police further said that after collecting solid evidence against the killers, the stepmother of the child and another relative, Batkh Wazir, resident of Maidan were arrested. Further interrogation from the arrested accused was underway.